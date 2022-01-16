Advertisement

New York’s pandemic-era eviction moratorium expires

FILE Photo
FILE Photo(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York tenants and homeowners have lost some protection from eviction and foreclosure.

The state on Saturday ended a nearly 2-year-old moratorium aimed at keeping New Yorkers from losing their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocates and landlords don’t expect a flood of evictions right away, as the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program still provides some eviction protection.

Still, tenant advocate Joe Loonan says the state is setting the ground for a homelessness crisis over the next year. Landlords say it’s time to end the eviction ban.

They argue that tenants can raise financial hardship claims in court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Police investigate I-89 breakdown lane crash
Multiple crews in the NEK battle fire in Irasburg
Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in NEK
Gregory Fitzgerald/File
Convicted Vt. murderer strikes deal that could result in release
As the omicron surge continues, performance venues across the country including here in New...
Some performance venues close as omicron spreads
Daniel Banyai/File
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Latest News

As Vermont Adaptive athlete Jordan straps in for a ski lesson, her team of instructors moves...
Vermont Adaptive names three volunteers of the year
A Waitsfield woman is trouble after police say she left someone on the side of the road in -9...
Police: Waitsfield woman left vulnerable adult in sub zero temperatures
Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Fish and Game: Leave duck boxes alone
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Lieutenant explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vt.