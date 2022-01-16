New York’s pandemic-era eviction moratorium expires

NEW YORK (AP) - New York tenants and homeowners have lost some protection from eviction and foreclosure.

The state on Saturday ended a nearly 2-year-old moratorium aimed at keeping New Yorkers from losing their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocates and landlords don’t expect a flood of evictions right away, as the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program still provides some eviction protection.

Still, tenant advocate Joe Loonan says the state is setting the ground for a homelessness crisis over the next year. Landlords say it’s time to end the eviction ban.

They argue that tenants can raise financial hardship claims in court.

