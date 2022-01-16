Police request help identifying car theft suspect

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are looking for a woman who they say stole a car on Shelburne Road last Sunday.

Police say the victim’s car was left unlocked with the keys inside when it was taken. A few days later, Essex police found the car on Susie Wilson Road.

They say the woman was seen on surveillance video using the vehicle on multiple occasions after it was reported stolen.

The Burlington Police Department says it saw a significant rise in auto thefts this past year at 168 compared to the previous two years at 77 in 2020 and 75 in 2019.

