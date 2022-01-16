Advertisement

Police: Waitsfield woman left vulnerable adult in sub zero temperatures

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waitsfield woman is trouble after police say she left someone on the side of the road in -9 degree weather.

Police say Samantha Hojnacki, who is a caretaker for a vulnerable adult, was driving on Route 100 in the Moretown area Saturday night.

While she was driving the person home, we’re told they got into a fight.

Hojnacki reportedly left the person on the side the road.

Police found Hojnacki later, after she reportedly crashed into the side of a barn.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless endangerment, and abuse neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

