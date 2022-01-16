Rep. Peter Welch kicks of campaign for U.S. Senate seat

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 Vermonters joined U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, to kick off his campaign.

During the hour-long zoom meeting, members of Congressman Welch’s team used the opportunity to outline his platform.

Some of those goals include establishing affordable child care, tackling climate change, and protecting democracy.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George hosted the even, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, made an appearance.

Welch says the theme of his campaign is “All Hands on Deck.” The focus is to garner a group of Vermont volunteers who will support his efforts.

“When I say it’s an all hands on deck moment, each and every one of us has to make a decision, an existential decision. Do we want to face the challenges that are before us or is it just too much? And I think everyone on this call knows the right decision is to face those challenges,” Welch said.

According to Welch’s team, more than 50 people signed onto the grassroots coalition. We’re waiting to hear how much money was raised.

Former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan is also exploring a run for the open senate seat on the Republican ticket.

She has filled out the paperwork to throw her hat in the ring but has not made a formal announcement yet.

