Advertisement

Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are looking for a man who they say caused a serious disruption at UVM Medical Center last weekend.

They say the suspect intentionally pulled the fire alarm in the emergency department waiting room at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, then fled the building.

At the time, police say the emergency department was at full capacity, and multiple people were waiting to be seen.

Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

“Due to the current coronavirus pandemic the world is experiencing, healthcare resources are more important than ever. A disruption such as a false alarm activation caused a serious disruption in the medical services provided in the Emergency Department,” the Burlington Police Department wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Police investigate I-89 breakdown lane crash
Gregory Fitzgerald/File
Convicted Vt. murderer strikes deal that could result in release
Daniel Banyai/File
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal
Multiple crews in the NEK battle fire in Irasburg
Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in NEK
A beekeeper's hives in Burlington's Intervale were damaged by a vehicle early Thursday.
Intervale farm picks up pieces after vandal destroys beehives, greenhouse

Latest News

The Elmore Store
Elmore Store and community members partner to save Post Office
If your pipes freeze, shut down the water main immediately and seek professional assistance.
Tips to prevent your pipes from freezing or bursting
AAA Northern New England suggests you keep your car moving when temperatures drop to zero or...
Caring for your car in the bitter cold
Officials say 38 inmates and nine staff members at the Northeast Correctional Complex have...
COVID outbreak in St. Johnsbury prison