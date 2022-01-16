Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are looking for a man who they say caused a serious disruption at UVM Medical Center last weekend.

They say the suspect intentionally pulled the fire alarm in the emergency department waiting room at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, then fled the building.

At the time, police say the emergency department was at full capacity, and multiple people were waiting to be seen.

Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

“Due to the current coronavirus pandemic the world is experiencing, healthcare resources are more important than ever. A disruption such as a false alarm activation caused a serious disruption in the medical services provided in the Emergency Department,” the Burlington Police Department wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

