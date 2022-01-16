Sugar house lost to fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfield Fire Dept. and Sheldon Fire Department responded to a call around 10:30pm Friday night. Huge flames could be seen coming off the Connor Road structure. Fire officials tell WCAX that the freezing temperatures and gusting winds made the fire difficult to knock down. All of the equipment inside was lost and the sugar house is considered a total loss. Officials say they do not know what started the fire.

