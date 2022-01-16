Advertisement

Sugar house lost to fire in Fairfield

Fairfield
Fairfield(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfield Fire Dept. and Sheldon Fire Department responded to a call around 10:30pm Friday night. Huge flames could be seen coming off the Connor Road structure. Fire officials tell WCAX that the freezing temperatures and gusting winds made the fire difficult to knock down. All of the equipment inside was lost and the sugar house is considered a total loss. Officials say they do not know what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Police investigate I-89 breakdown lane crash
Gregory Fitzgerald/File
Convicted Vt. murderer strikes deal that could result in release
Daniel Banyai/File
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal
Multiple crews in the NEK battle fire in Irasburg
Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in NEK
A beekeeper's hives in Burlington's Intervale were damaged by a vehicle early Thursday.
Intervale farm picks up pieces after vandal destroys beehives, greenhouse

Latest News

The Elmore Store
Elmore Store and community members partner to save Post Office
If your pipes freeze, shut down the water main immediately and seek professional assistance.
Tips to prevent your pipes from freezing or bursting
AAA Northern New England suggests you keep your car moving when temperatures drop to zero or...
Caring for your car in the bitter cold
Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and...
Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital