Vermont Adaptive names three volunteers of the year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports is recognizing those who dedicate themselves to empowering people with disabilities and helping them still enjoy the winter sports they love so much.

Every year, Vermont Adaptive names the volunteer -- or volunteers -- of the year. This year, they chose three.

Julie Kaye is one of them. Kaye volunteers at Bolton Valley and the Burlington waterfront year-round.

Vermont Adaptive says Kaye played a crucial role during the pandemic last winter -- volunteering several days a week and stepping in to fill in when needed.

“There’s so many kids and other people who wouldn’t be able to ski without this type of help and when you see just how thrilled they are and the progress they make over a season, it’s very rewarding,” Kaye said.

“They just go above and beyond, I think, from a volunteer standpoint,” said Kim Jackson, Vermont Adaptive’s Director of Communications. “We couldn’t do what we do here at Vermont Adaptive without our volunteers, so we like to recognize them.”

Kevin Maichen and Rob Galloway were also awarded. The three 2021 Volunteers of the Year were chosen out of 400 volunteers.

