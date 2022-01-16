What to Do: Sunday, January 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A look at what to do in our region this Sunday, January 16.

The Adirondack Mountain Club is hosting a back-country snowshoeing event for beginners Sunday.

The focus is learning about safe winter travel and basic techniques that will make snowshoeing easier and more fun.

The program is suited for adults and children 12 and older. It goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re looking to warm up after Saturday’s freezing cold, you can do so with a bowl of soup or chowder.

First Republic Brewing Co. is hosting the “Take The Chill Off” Soup and Chowder Cook-off.

Only 12 people can enter the contest, but anyone can stop by and taste test and vote. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners.

The cookoff starts at 2 p.m.

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is bringing back MNFF Selects. It’s a monthly in-person screening series at the town hall theater in Middlebury.

When you buy a selects pass, you can watch four PG or G-rated films, including “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” and “My Octopus Teacher.”

The Selects Pass is available for $105.

All attendees 12 and older must be vaccinated, and all attendees, including children younger than 12, must wear masks while inside the theater.

