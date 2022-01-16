Advertisement

Woodbury home lost to fire early Saturday morning

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An overnight fire destroyed a structure on Dog Pond Road in Woodbury Saturday.

The Walden Fire Department provided mutual aid and posted images on Facebook. Officials say it happened at about 1:30AM Saturday morning. Multiple fire crews responded including Hardwick, Greensboro, Wolcott, Berlin, and East Montpelier. Despite doing their best effort to contain the fire in frigid temps, the structure was a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Police investigate I-89 breakdown lane crash
Gregory Fitzgerald/File
Convicted Vt. murderer strikes deal that could result in release
Daniel Banyai/File
Owner of militia training center loses Vt. Supreme Court appeal
Multiple crews in the NEK battle fire in Irasburg
Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in NEK
A beekeeper's hives in Burlington's Intervale were damaged by a vehicle early Thursday.
Intervale farm picks up pieces after vandal destroys beehives, greenhouse

Latest News

Fairfield
Sugar house lost to fire in Fairfield
The Elmore Store
Elmore Store and community members partner to save Post Office
If your pipes freeze, shut down the water main immediately and seek professional assistance.
Tips to prevent your pipes from freezing or bursting
AAA Northern New England suggests you keep your car moving when temperatures drop to zero or...
Caring for your car in the bitter cold