Woodbury home lost to fire early Saturday morning
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An overnight fire destroyed a structure on Dog Pond Road in Woodbury Saturday.
The Walden Fire Department provided mutual aid and posted images on Facebook. Officials say it happened at about 1:30AM Saturday morning. Multiple fire crews responded including Hardwick, Greensboro, Wolcott, Berlin, and East Montpelier. Despite doing their best effort to contain the fire in frigid temps, the structure was a total loss.
