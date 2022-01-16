Woodbury home lost to fire early Saturday morning

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An overnight fire destroyed a structure on Dog Pond Road in Woodbury Saturday.

The Walden Fire Department provided mutual aid and posted images on Facebook. Officials say it happened at about 1:30AM Saturday morning. Multiple fire crews responded including Hardwick, Greensboro, Wolcott, Berlin, and East Montpelier. Despite doing their best effort to contain the fire in frigid temps, the structure was a total loss.

