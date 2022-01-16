BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another bitter start, this afternoon will be the high point of the weekend. It will be sunny, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s...a big improvement from Saturday. Then our attention turns to a winter storm for late Sunday night through Monday night. Snow will overspread the region after midnight tonight, and become heavy at times Monday morning. During the afternoon, however, the snow will taper to snow showers and become more focused in the mountains. A brief period of light sleet and even rain is possible east of the Champlain Valley during the afternoon. Any precipitation will turn back to snow showers during the evening, and continue through most of the night before ending early Tuesday morning. Accumulation will range from 8 to 14 inches in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains, and 4 to 8 inches in the valleys. The Northeast Kingdom may receive even less...around 3 to 6 inches. Also, it will be briefly very windy in the Green Mountains and Essex County, VT Monday morning, with some gusts to 60 mph possible. Use caution if you have travel plans.

The storm will be long gone Tuesday, but another blast of Arctic air will move in. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, with even colder wind chills. Lows will be below zero. A clipper will then bring light snow Wednesday, with just an inch or so of accumulation.

Yet another surge of bitterly cold air will move in Thursday and especially overnight into Friday night. Otherwise, it’s looking quiet into the first half of the weekend. Saturday will be more tolerable, with some sun and highs back into the upper teens.

