BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday sure was a ruthless day, with morning wind chills down to 40 below, and high temperatures not getting above zero in spots (including Burlington). It won’t be as windy tonight, but low temperatures will be even colder, with early Sunday morning lows in the teens and 20s below zero, and even an isolated 30 below reading possible. Please remember to keep the pets indoors. Sunday afternoon will be the best part of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

During the week, our attention will then turn to a significant winter storm that will impact the region Monday. Snow will overspread the area after midnight Sunday night, and continue through the day on Monday. Some models are hinting at sleet and even rain in Eastern Vermont and New Hampshire, so stay tuned for the latest updates. By Monday night, New York could be looking at 8 to 12 inches accumulation, along with the Southern Green Mountains. The Champlain Valley and northern areas are expected to get 4 to 8 inches, and the Northeast Kingdom, 3 to 6 inches. The snow will taper to snow showers Monday night, but continue into Tuesday morning.

Another Arctic blast will hit us Tuesday, with highs only in the single digits and teens, and lows below zero. A clipper will then bring light snow Wednesday, with an inch or so accumulation possible. This will be followed by quiet and very cold weather Thursday and Friday. Saturday will warm up a bit, with highs around 20 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.