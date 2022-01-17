93-mile cross-Vermont trail construction to finish in 2022

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials say the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that will cross Vermont between Swanton and St. Johnsbury will be finished by the end of the year.

Joel Perrigo of the Vermont Agency of Transportation told lawmakers contractors have been chosen to complete construction of the remaining sections and all are due to wrap up this fall.

Signs will be installed next year.

A total of about 45 miles has been completed.

Efforts to convert what was once a rail line into a four-season recreation trail began in the mid-2000s.

Work on the trail was begun by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, which is turning over the responsibility of the trail to the Agency of Transportation.

Related Stories:

New section of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail opens in Franklin County

Vermont trail group open to state help on rail-trail upkeep

Vermont town ponders future of old railroad station

Funding secured to complete Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2022

A new bike path is coming to St. Johnsbury

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)