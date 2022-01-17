Advertisement

93-mile cross-Vermont trail construction to finish in 2022

Officials say the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that will cross Vermont between Swanton and St. Johnsbury will be finished by the end of the year. - File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials say the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that will cross Vermont between Swanton and St. Johnsbury will be finished by the end of the year.

Joel Perrigo of the Vermont Agency of Transportation told lawmakers contractors have been chosen to complete construction of the remaining sections and all are due to wrap up this fall.

Signs will be installed next year.

A total of about 45 miles has been completed.

Efforts to convert what was once a rail line into a four-season recreation trail began in the mid-2000s.

Work on the trail was begun by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, which is turning over the responsibility of the trail to the Agency of Transportation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

