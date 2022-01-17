Appointments now required at CVPH COVID testing site

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Starting Monday, you’ll need an appointment to get a COVID test at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital site.

CVPH’s new policy is due to the surge in testing since the start of the year.

Leaders say this will help them meet demand and make the process easier for patients.

Appointments are available at the Hammond Lane site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week.

Anyone requiring a test, with a physician’s order can call (518) 314-3278 for an appointment.

