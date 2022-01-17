Advertisement

Benning running for Vermont lieutenant governor

Sen. Joe Benning-File photo
Sen. Joe Benning-File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Republican Caledonia County Sen. Joe Benning is throwing his hat into the ring for Vermont’s number two job, lieutenant governor.

Benning has served as a trial lawyer in Lyndonville and has been in the Senate for 12 years. He currently serves as the chamber’s minority leader and has penned legislation from expungement policies to marijuana sales.

Benning says he would use the position to be a cheerleader for Vermont and bring the state’s values to the national stage.

“I think that I will present in such a way that you have not experienced before because I have a very positive energy about this state. Much more so than anyone I have seen, quite frankly, and I intend to carry that wherever the job takes me,” Benning said.

Democrats Patricia Preston and Charlie Kimbell are also seeking the seat being vacated by Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Gray hopes to fill Congressman Peter Welch’s seat in the U.S. House. Welch is seeking Sen. Patrick Leahy’s seat.

Related Stories:

Preston launches campaign for Vermont lieutenant governor

Kimbell launches campaign for Vermont lieutenant governor

Vt. Senate leader Balint to seek Welch’s seat in US Congress

Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to seek US House seat

Rep. Peter Welch to run for US Senate

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection

Will Vermont send a woman to Washington?

One-on-one with Sen. Patrick Leahy

Leahy opens Tuesday Senate session

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Police say this woman was seen on Susie Wilson Road in Essex using the car multiple times after...
Police request help identifying car theft suspect
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Investigator explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vermont
Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and...
Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital

Latest News

The omicron wave of COVID continues to build in Vermont and the Rutland Regional Medical Center...
Rutland hospital ICU almost full, expecting COVID spike this week
The heavy, wet snow and high winds created the perfect storm, causing damage in the southern...
Snow and high winds cause damage, power outages
SkyWest says it will pull its service from the Plattsburgh International Airport by April.
SkyWest may be forced to wait until Plattsburgh finds new airline
A research team at UVM says flooding caused by climate change could cost Vermont billions of...
Researchers: Climate change could cost Vermont billions over next century