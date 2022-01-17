Benning running for Vermont lieutenant governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Republican Caledonia County Sen. Joe Benning is throwing his hat into the ring for Vermont’s number two job, lieutenant governor.

Benning has served as a trial lawyer in Lyndonville and has been in the Senate for 12 years. He currently serves as the chamber’s minority leader and has penned legislation from expungement policies to marijuana sales.

Benning says he would use the position to be a cheerleader for Vermont and bring the state’s values to the national stage.

“I think that I will present in such a way that you have not experienced before because I have a very positive energy about this state. Much more so than anyone I have seen, quite frankly, and I intend to carry that wherever the job takes me,” Benning said.

Democrats Patricia Preston and Charlie Kimbell are also seeking the seat being vacated by Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Gray hopes to fill Congressman Peter Welch’s seat in the U.S. House. Welch is seeking Sen. Patrick Leahy’s seat.

