Champlain College returns virtually

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College students will be logging on virtually to start their second semester Monday.

For the first two weeks of classes, students will be learning remotely.

The college says it’s planning for in-person learning to begin January 31.

This is in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases from the holidays.

Students must also produce a negative test and are required to have their booster if they are eligible before returning to campus.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.