Advertisement

Champlain College returns virtually

generic photos
generic photos
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College students will be logging on virtually to start their second semester Monday.

For the first two weeks of classes, students will be learning remotely.

The college says it’s planning for in-person learning to begin January 31.

This is in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases from the holidays.

Students must also produce a negative test and are required to have their booster if they are eligible before returning to campus.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Waitsfield woman left vulnerable adult in sub zero temperatures
Police say this woman was seen on Susie Wilson Road in Essex using the car multiple times after...
Police request help identifying car theft suspect
Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and...
Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Investigator explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vermont
If your pipes freeze, shut down the water main immediately and seek professional assistance.
Tips to prevent your pipes from freezing or bursting

Latest News

Snowplow Spotlight
Snowplow Spotlight: Snowy Joey and Darth Blader
Police searching for these two.
Colchester Police investigate Champlain Farms robbery
The clever kids at Mid Vermont Christian School in Hartford came up with this name.
Snowplow Spotlight: Darth Blader
The kids at Miller's Run School in Sheffield named this truck.
Snowplow Spotlight: Snowy Joey
Colchester Police investigate Champlain Farms robbery
Colchester Police investigate Champlain Farms robbery