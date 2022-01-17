Colchester Police investigate Champlain Farms robbery

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are looking for two people they say robbed a Champlain Farms in Colchester.

They say just before 9 p.m. Sunday, a man and a woman approached the clerk behind the counter with a blunt object. They got away with cash and cigarettes.

If you recognize the people in the surveillance photos, police want to hear from you.

