Advertisement

Free antigen tests come in mail, frozen for some

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend’s cold snap created issues from burst water pipes to frozen at-home antigen tests.

“We signed up for the program and they sent them really quickly,” Amber Byrne of Johnson said. “Unfortunately they sent them on the coldest day of the year. They were frozen because there are only three or four drops of liquid in here.”

Many residents received their free rapid test kits in the mail Saturday, as part of the state’s “Say Yes, COVID Test” program.

The QuickVue manufacturer writes on the FAQ page, “The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test should always be stored upon receipt according to the temperature printed on the kit box (59°F to 86°F or 15°C to 30°C). Quidel has performed studies that demonstrate the product Page 5 of 5 performs as expected under different temperature conditions (i.e., heated and frozen conditions) encountered during shipping.”

Last week, state health leaders said it’s only a concern if the tests are exposed to subzero temperatures for prolonged periods of time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Waitsfield woman left vulnerable adult in sub zero temperatures
Police say this woman was seen on Susie Wilson Road in Essex using the car multiple times after...
Police request help identifying car theft suspect
Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and...
Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Investigator explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vermont
If your pipes freeze, shut down the water main immediately and seek professional assistance.
Tips to prevent your pipes from freezing or bursting

Latest News

Snowplow Spotlight
Snowplow Spotlight: Snowy Joey and Darth Blader
Police searching for these two.
Colchester Police investigate Champlain Farms robbery
The clever kids at Mid Vermont Christian School in Hartford came up with this name.
Snowplow Spotlight: Darth Blader
The kids at Miller's Run School in Sheffield named this truck.
Snowplow Spotlight: Snowy Joey
Colchester Police investigate Champlain Farms robbery
Colchester Police investigate Champlain Farms robbery