UPDATE: Hardwick woman dies following three-car crash

Hardwick
Hardwick(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a woman involved in a three-car crash last Monday morning has died from life-threatening injuries sustained in the accident.

Police say it happened Jan. 10 just before 9 a.m. on VT Route 15. They say the roads were slick and wet at the time.

They say Sally Fontaine, 62, of Hardwick failed to yield on a left turn and struck another car while traveling down a hill. Her car spun out and then made contact with another vehicle.

The other two people involved did not get hurt, but Fontaine was found in her totaled car unresponsive.

She was transported to UVM Medical Center, where she later died.

