Man killed in Sheldon fire

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man died Sunday in a fire in Franklin County, Vermont.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Sweet Hollow Road in Sheldon.

Fire officials say the man saw a fire in his workshop garage, alerted his family, and then went in to get something but never came back out.

The building was separate from the home and it appears to be a total loss.

Both the medical examiner and the state fire inspector were at the scene Monday morning to further investigate the fire and the death.

