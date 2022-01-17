Advertisement

Man to plead guilty to shaking 5-month-old baby girl

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - A man accused of violently shaking a 5-month-old infant is set to plead guilty to assault.

The Caledonian Record reports that Hunter Berry, 22, will plead guilty to a class A felony count of first-degree assault on a child.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled, the Caledonian Record reported.

Berry was charged in February 2020 with assaulting the baby in Whitefield.

Prosecutors have said the assault will likely result in permanent brain damage and physical disability for the girl.

Berry’s attorney could not be reached for comment Monday.

