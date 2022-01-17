Advertisement

Many Martin Luther King Jr. events in our region go virtual due to COVID

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every year, on the third Monday of January, the nation remembers and reflects on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Though many celebrations had to adjust this year, Vermonters still found ways to honor the civil rights leader.

“To embrace and to continue to celebrate Dr. King, his life and his legacy,” said Patrick Brown, the executive director of the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day became a federal holiday in the 1980s and it wasn’t until 1994 that it was written into law in Vermont.

Brown says this day provides an opportunity for reflection.

“It was his work and his advocacy that has brought us to this point in our plight for racial justice, for diversity, equity and inclusion,” Brown said.

King is credited with helping to pass major legislation in the U.S., from the Civil Rights Act in 1964 to the Voting Rights Act the following year.

Many celebrations, like the one hosted by the ECHO Center in Burlington, were virtual this year due to the pandemic and recent snow.

Jeff Smith is neighbors with Patrick Brown. Smith says this day is about service to others.

“My son was out here this morning doing the first shift and once the plow comes by, I want to make sure that Patrick has the opportunity to get in and out as he needs to. So, I think it’s finding your path forward and trying to find a way that matters to you, where you can take a small step in doing something very important,” Smith said.

Craig Mitchell is the co-founder of Winooski Strong, a campaign to raise money and awareness for anti-racism efforts. He says in many ways, there’s still a lot of work to do.

“People are willing to do the work. But I think the problem is, are people willing to do the work together? And that I think is a big thing. We need people of all shades and all genders and all orientations to come together and fight for equality in one space,” Mitchell said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Police say this woman was seen on Susie Wilson Road in Essex using the car multiple times after...
Police request help identifying car theft suspect
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Investigator explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vermont
Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and...
Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital

Latest News

DAY
Vermont kids enjoy a real snow day
The trio at Pin Up Pickles churns out delicious products year-round, including DIY pickling...
MiVT: Pin Up Pickles
Kids enjoyed the snow day sledding at Calahan Park in Burlington.
Vermont kids enjoy a real snow day
sdf
Man killed in Sheldon fire
sdf
SkyWest may be forced to wait until Plattsburgh finds new airline