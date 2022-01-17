NH domestic violence task force to hold first hearing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A task force created to review domestic violence cases in New Hampshire’s court system is holding its first hearing this Friday.

The hearing will be at the state Supreme Court building in Concord from 1 to 4 p.m. to field input from the public as the task force considers recommendations on subjects for review.

The task force was formed last year as the judicial branch reviewed the case of a woman who was shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, a month after a judge denied her request for a permanent protective order.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)