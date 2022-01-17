Region braces for winter storm on heels of arctic blast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our region is bracing for yet another winter storm right after we were slammed with bitter cold.

Impending snow has Todd Law, the Director of Maintenance at the Agency of Transportation, and his crews standing by to respond during the early morning hours Monday.

Law says the latest surge in COVID-19 cases is taking its toll on his team.

“We have quite a few people that are out because of illness. So, we’ve been monitoring how many people are out, and pulling all kinds of volunteers and additional staffing that we have,” Law said. “But this could be difficult depending on when it starts and when it ends.”

Many Vermonters were out preparing Sunday. Getting groceries and making sure their snow gear is ready to go.

“We came down here because all the other stores usually have empty shelves, and this is usually a good spot to get what we need,” Marcia Flynn said. “We’re trying to hunker down for the storm, so we’re just getting prepared.”

“I’m just making sure all my batteries are plugged in [and] my backups, so I can get my snow-blower out there and just help a few friends out beside my house with their driveways,” John Boivin said.

This storm comes on the heels of a recent Arctic Blast. Sunday, Vermonters took to the ice, following the frigid temperatures.

Meanwhile. some had to deal with issues caused by the cold snap. From burst water pipes, to frozen at-home COVID-19 antigen tests.

“We signed up for the program and they sent them really quickly,” Amber Byrne of Johnson said. “Unfortunately they sent them on the coldest day of the year. They were frozen because there are only three or four drops of liquid in here.”

Many residents received their free rapid test kits in the mail Saturday, as part of the state’s “Say Yes, COVID Test” program.

The QuickVue manufacturer writes on the FAQ page, “The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test should always be stored upon receipt according to the temperature printed on the kit box (59°F to 86°F or 15°C to 30°C). Quidel has performed studies that demonstrate the product Page 5 of 5 performs as expected under different temperature conditions (i.e., heated and frozen conditions) encountered during shipping.”

Last week, state health leaders said it’s only a concern if the tests are exposed to subzero temperatures for prolonged periods of time.

As for the storm, the Agency of Transportation says salt is in good supply to treat the roads Monday, but drivers should still take necessary precautions.

PREPARING FOR IMPACT

Vermont Gas Systems is reminding resident to:

Keep gas meters free from snow and ice – Use a broom, not a shovel, to clear snow from your meter assembly and vents. Make sure whomever plows snow knows the location of gas meters.

Keep exterior sidewall vents clear – If a vent becomes buried in snow or blocked otherwise, equipment may shut down or draw exhaust fumes into a home.

Test smoke alarms – It is important to have smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside each sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. If possible, smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Test carbon monoxide alarms – Carbon monoxide (CO) is colorless, odorless and tasteless. Exposure to even small quantities of CO can cause flu-like symptoms. Higher levels can be dangerous. Test and replace CO detectors as recommended. Properly maintain and vent your appliances. Never use a gas stove to heat your home and do not use a generator indoors or near the home. If you suspect CO poisoning, call 911 or local fire department, seek fresh air and remain outside.

Report all gas leaks - Natural gas and propane have an odor similar to that of rotten eggs. If you suspect a gas leak, leave the area, call 911 and contact your fuel supplier.

Green Mountain Power says it has already positioned some teams across the state ahead of the storm, so crews can quickly respond to outages and downed power lines or trees. You can use the GMP app on your mobile device to report outages and track power restoration times. You can also check the status of other power companies here.

“Making sure we can respond for customers is why we track multiple forecasts for days in advance. Safety is the top priority for everyone, and we want customers to be alert to the changing weather conditions and always stay far away from any downed lines or trees as they may still be energized. Call us to help,” said Mike Burke, GMP’s Vice President of Field Operations.

The company recommends customers have the following on hand:

- A charged cell phone

- Flashlights with fresh batteries

- Bottled water

Meanwhile in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York, says the state’s crews are ready to clear roads, but she asks you avoid traveling if you can.

“We’re going to be in a situation that’s somewhat unpredictable. We’re monitoring the weather very very closely to see where resources need to be deployed, we’re very strategic about this,” Hochul said.

Hochul also recommends packing blankets, food, and other supplies if you must travel on Monday in case you get stuck.

