Rutland hospital ICU almost full, expecting COVID spike this week

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The omicron wave of COVID continues to build in Vermont and the state’s second-largest hospital says their ICU is almost full.

Meg Oakes is the senior director of quality and safety at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

She expects the hospital will see the spike the state has been talking about later this week.

Monday morning, the hospital’s ICU was nearing capacity.

“Our ICU was almost full this morning. About half the patients have COVID and those represent about 30% of our total COVID patients,” Oakes said.

Oakes said as of Monday afternoon, there were beds available in the ICU and on the medical and surgical floors.

