Advertisement

Skiers and riders rejoice as storm hits during holiday weekend

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - The parking lots are full at ski resorts across the region this holiday, including at Magic Mountain where the snow has fallen just in time.

“We got a foot, like, like of soul. Magic’s got the soul, man. This is the place to be,” said Ian Converse of Woodstock, Connecticut.

Skiers and riders at Magic Mountain will tell you it’s one of those days where there’s not a lot to complain about.

“The vibe, the old-school charm. The people here are great. I just met this guy this morning, we’ve skied the whole day together,” Converse said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend is typically one of the ski industry’s biggest three-day weekends of the year.

“MLK always delivers. This one is on the back end of the weekend, but MLK always delivers,” said Geoff Hathaway, the president of Magic Mountain.

Several years ago, Magic was bought by a group of local investors and it remains one of the region’s independently operated ski areas.

“We got to rely on our great employees, who come out here, short-handed sometimes. It’s been a tough winter just in terms of hiring. But we’ve got guys who have been back here every year,” Hathaway said.

The line never gets too long at Magic, which is part of the appeal.

Abigail Williams made the trip from Thetford Center with her dad.

“I’ve always just found it very exciting because you always end up going so fast. And you can basically do whatever you want,” Williams said.

The 10-year-old has been skiing for just about as long as she can walk.

Though there is a bit of anxiety hitting the mountain with the region still in the throes of a pandemic.

“You don’t know if they are visiting from, all the way on the other side of the country,” Williams said.

A tent that was put up last year remains open to diners who need a little escape from the elements. The mountain is taking other COVID precautions, as well.

“We encourage people to be outside, that’s the way to do winter anyways. But, we really don’t have any big capacity limits at this point. We do require mask-wearing inside at all times,” Hathaway said.

As for the weather, skiers and riders at Magic Mountain are hopeful the snow continues all season long.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Police say this woman was seen on Susie Wilson Road in Essex using the car multiple times after...
Police request help identifying car theft suspect
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Investigator explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vermont
Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and...
Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital

Latest News

DAY
Vermont kids enjoy a real snow day
The trio at Pin Up Pickles churns out delicious products year-round, including DIY pickling...
MiVT: Pin Up Pickles
Kids enjoyed the snow day sledding at Calahan Park in Burlington.
Vermont kids enjoy a real snow day
sdf
Man killed in Sheldon fire
sdf
SkyWest may be forced to wait until Plattsburgh finds new airline