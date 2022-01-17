Skiers and riders rejoice as storm hits during holiday weekend

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - The parking lots are full at ski resorts across the region this holiday, including at Magic Mountain where the snow has fallen just in time.

“We got a foot, like, like of soul. Magic’s got the soul, man. This is the place to be,” said Ian Converse of Woodstock, Connecticut.

Skiers and riders at Magic Mountain will tell you it’s one of those days where there’s not a lot to complain about.

“The vibe, the old-school charm. The people here are great. I just met this guy this morning, we’ve skied the whole day together,” Converse said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend is typically one of the ski industry’s biggest three-day weekends of the year.

“MLK always delivers. This one is on the back end of the weekend, but MLK always delivers,” said Geoff Hathaway, the president of Magic Mountain.

Several years ago, Magic was bought by a group of local investors and it remains one of the region’s independently operated ski areas.

“We got to rely on our great employees, who come out here, short-handed sometimes. It’s been a tough winter just in terms of hiring. But we’ve got guys who have been back here every year,” Hathaway said.

The line never gets too long at Magic, which is part of the appeal.

Abigail Williams made the trip from Thetford Center with her dad.

“I’ve always just found it very exciting because you always end up going so fast. And you can basically do whatever you want,” Williams said.

The 10-year-old has been skiing for just about as long as she can walk.

Though there is a bit of anxiety hitting the mountain with the region still in the throes of a pandemic.

“You don’t know if they are visiting from, all the way on the other side of the country,” Williams said.

A tent that was put up last year remains open to diners who need a little escape from the elements. The mountain is taking other COVID precautions, as well.

“We encourage people to be outside, that’s the way to do winter anyways. But, we really don’t have any big capacity limits at this point. We do require mask-wearing inside at all times,” Hathaway said.

As for the weather, skiers and riders at Magic Mountain are hopeful the snow continues all season long.

