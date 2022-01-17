Snow closes N.H. outdoor COVID test sites

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday’s winter storm is impacting some of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 testing sites.

Five of the state’s fixed outdoor sites will be closed Monday. That includes those in Claremont, Lincoln, Manchester, Nashua, and Newington.

The mobile clinic scheduled in Lebanon is also canceled Monday.

Normal operations should resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

