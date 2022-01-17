Snow and high winds cause damage, power outages

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The heavy, wet snow and high winds created the perfect storm, causing damage in the southern part of Vermont and power outages.

Green Mountain Power reported nearly 6,000 customers lost power on Monday. By afternoon, about 90% of them were back online.

Steve Costello, GMP’s vice president of customer care, says the winds caused most of the damage, hitting Rutland and Bennington counties the hardest.

“We saw some really big gusts in the middle of the night and early morning through about 11, and thankfully it has moved on at this point and we are really doing well,” Costello said.

Costello urged people to stay away from any downed power lines.

He also encouraged people to look out for their neighbors and to clear snow away from any vents.

