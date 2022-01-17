Advertisement

Snowplow Spotlight: Snowy Joey and Darth Blader

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With all of this snow Monday, VTrans plow truck drivers will have a lot to do.

We continue our Snowplow Spotlight series with Snowy Joey and Darth Blader.

The kids at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield came up with the name Snowy Joey. It’s driven by Les Jackson. He’s been with VTrans for 20 years.

Jackson takes care of Route 122 Lyndonville to Glover. He says he loves the name and thinks the kids did a great job.

The clever kids at Mid Vermont Christian School in Hartford came up with the name Darth Blader.

We’re told students put their suggestions into a hat and a teacher picked the top 20. Then the school voted and Darth Blader won!

Darth Blader is driven by Jason George who is new to the force. He’s been with VTrans for four months and plows U.S. Route 4 from Route 5 in Hartford to Woodstock Village. In fact, he goes right by Mid Christian school!

George says he thinks the students did an excellent job naming the truck.

