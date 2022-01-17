Advertisement

Study: Vt. ranks 13th in average federal student loan debt

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to a study conducted by Studentloanhero.com, Vermont ranks 13 in the nation for average student loan debt.

Data from the website shows, student borrowing is down here in Vermont. Student Loan Hero reports Vermont borrowed $221 Million in funds from 2020-2021. That number is down nearly 18% from the previous fiscal year.

They report there is roughly $1.7T in outstanding student loan debt, nationally.

Andrew Pentis, a loan expert with the site, says borrowing is down nationwide.

“It’s only on the incline for graduate students and professional students, where sticker prices for those schools and programs remain sky high,” Pentis said. “But generally, we are seeing families wise up to the idea that student loans should really be a last resort option if you need to get help paying for higher education.”

He says looking into scholarship or grant opportunities is a good way to minimize an individuals borrowing needs. Adding, while some may be able to make voluntary payments, the pause gives many borrowers a chance to save now and pay later.

