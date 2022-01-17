Advertisement

Suspect for multiple armed robberies in custody

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The person who police say they suspect committed multiple armed robberies in southern Vermont over the past couple weeks is in custody.

Springfield police say Samuel Colby, 39, of Springfield was arrested Friday evening.

He’s believed to have robbed the Allen Brothers Farm Market Store in Westminster on Jan. 6 and the People’s United Bank in Springfield on Jan. 10 both at gunpoint.

In both cases, the suspect was caught on surveillance camera showing a semi-automatic pistol and demanding cash.

Police say Colby may be connected to other armed robberies.

He’s being held until police can file federal charges on Tuesday.

Related Stories:

Police investigate armed bank robbery in Springfield

Police investigate two armed robberies

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Waitsfield woman left vulnerable adult in sub zero temperatures
Police say this woman was seen on Susie Wilson Road in Essex using the car multiple times after...
Police request help identifying car theft suspect
Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and...
Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Lieutenant explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vt.
If your pipes freeze, shut down the water main immediately and seek professional assistance.
Tips to prevent your pipes from freezing or bursting

Latest News

Worcester Woods
Thousands of acres of forestland protected in central Vermont
Road crews are standing by to clear heavy snow
Region braces for winter storm on heels of arctic blast
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
File Image
65-hundred acres of forest in central Vermont conserved