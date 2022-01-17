Suspect for multiple armed robberies in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The person who police say they suspect committed multiple armed robberies in southern Vermont over the past couple weeks is in custody.

Springfield police say Samuel Colby, 39, of Springfield was arrested Friday evening.

He’s believed to have robbed the Allen Brothers Farm Market Store in Westminster on Jan. 6 and the People’s United Bank in Springfield on Jan. 10 both at gunpoint.

In both cases, the suspect was caught on surveillance camera showing a semi-automatic pistol and demanding cash.

Police say Colby may be connected to other armed robberies.

He’s being held until police can file federal charges on Tuesday.

