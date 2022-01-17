Advertisement

Thousands of acres of forestland protected in central Vermont

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Land Trust and the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation has secured 6,500 acres of forest in central Vermont for forestry, wildlife, climate, and public recreation.

The conservation of the Worcester Woods is part of an effort underway to save 15,000 acres of land, and leaders say opportunities to protect parcels of land this large are rare these days.

The state says it’s vital to secure this area because it contributes to the forest economy.

“There are health benefits that come from forest health, right down to the public access that will be permanently protected here. Folks being able to hunt and fish and trap and go skiing -- the things we love doing in Vermont, they’ll be able to do forever,” said Becca Washburn of the Dept. of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

Leaders of the Vermont Land Trust say that a titan in conservation and advocate for this acquisition, Carl Powden, passed away unexpectedly last week. They say he was excited for this project, which works hand in hand with the Climate Action Plan the state established at the end of last year.

“The Climate Action Plan points to an intact forest as really critical strategy to climate mitigation and resilience for the future. As we continue to work, we’re hoping to advance those goals,” said Tracy Zschau of the Vermont Land Trust.

The group is in the process of acquiring the final 4,500 of the 15,000 acres of forest.

The Vermont Land Trust plans to sell the land back to private landowners with the conservation protections in place.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Waitsfield woman left vulnerable adult in sub zero temperatures
Police say this woman was seen on Susie Wilson Road in Essex using the car multiple times after...
Police request help identifying car theft suspect
Police describe the person as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and...
Search for suspect who caused false fire alarm at hospital
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Lieutenant explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vt.
If your pipes freeze, shut down the water main immediately and seek professional assistance.
Tips to prevent your pipes from freezing or bursting

Latest News

Police have arrested Samuel Colby, 39, of Springfield for multiple armed robberies.
Suspect for multiple armed robberies in custody
Road crews are standing by to clear heavy snow
Region braces for winter storm on heels of arctic blast
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
File Image
65-hundred acres of forest in central Vermont conserved