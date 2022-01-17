Vermont kids enjoy a real snow day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The full force of winter hit our region this holiday weekend, starting with dangerous wind chills and ending with the biggest snowstorm of the season.

For most people, it came on a day off from work or school. And plenty of them got outside to enjoy the new snow.

“I think people should get outside on a snowy day because it’s good exercise and it’s really fun,” said Lyle, 7.

“The weather is great, and you have a lot of time to hunker down inside because of the quarantine, so you should enjoy the time that you get to go outside,” said Eve, 11.

Vermonters were out making the most of the fresh powder. Despite the consistent snowfall all day, that didn’t stop people from enjoying it, like Jim McCobb of Burlington who was skiing around the sidewalks.

“If you live in Vermont, you need to enjoy the outdoors. You need to enjoy the winter and make the most of it. That’s what I do, what I try to do because otherwise, you go stir crazy,” he said.

Others were out shoveling, but still didn’t mind the extra work that comes with winters in Vermont.

“There’s been a decent snowfall. We own this house, I’m a landlord, so we actually have two driveways to plow. Well, to shovel, I’m the plow,” laughed Luke McHale of Burlington.

Burlington declared a parking ban until 7 a.m. Tuesday so they can get the 95 miles of roads and 130 miles of sidewalks cleared. Burlington Public Works Director Chapin Spencer says he’s grateful for the two dozen plow drivers.

“Given that the employees have now worked three holidays in a row-- Christmas, New Year’s and now MLK Day-- a huge shout out to the crews behind the scenes who work through the night to help us be safe,” Spencer said.

Over at Calahan Park, kids were supposed to be in school Monday, but instead were celebrating a snow day. And in a year where they’ve had a hard time gathering with friends due to rising COVID case numbers, they were all excited to spend a day just being kids.

“I’m glad that we didn’t have school,” said Arthur, 11. “I don’t know if any of the teachers are watching right now or anything, but it’s nice to have a day off and relax with your friends.”

“I, personally, like the outdoors so much more than the indoors. It’s just so much fun to be with your friends,” said Lienna, 11.

“We gathered up a whole crew on Monday and we are just having a huge snowball fight and sledding crashes,” said Devon, 10.

