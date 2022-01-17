Advertisement

Vermont National Guard soldier rescues young boy from ice

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont National Guard Soldier is being called a hero following a Christmas morning rescue of a family member.

“It was family, so it was really an adrenaline-enduing situation, but I felt a big rule like ‘your emergency isn’t my emergency’ and take the bigger view of what was going on and try to make sure no one else was going to get hurt,” said Staff Sgt. John Hampson.

Hampson with the Vermont National Guard was visiting family over in Maine for the holiday.

A young member of his family was out using his new metal detector when he wandered out on to some ice and fell through.

The family tried to rescue the boy and two more people got stuck, that’s when Hampson gathered some rope and a toy boat, and pulled the young boy to safety.

The National Guard says this is a good reminder that no ice is safe ice and to always be prepared.

