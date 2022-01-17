Vermont, New Hampshire crews battle flames in Alstead

ALSTEAD, N.H. (WCAX) - The extreme cold caused issues during a weekend house fire along the Vermont and New Hampshire border.

The Alstead, New Hampshire Fire Department says they responded to a multi-level home on Main Street Saturday morning.

First responders were able to rescue the homeowner from the burning building, but the fire proved difficult to put out.

Sub-zero temperatures and the size of the home led to issues, and crews ran out of water during their interior attack.

An outside approach did succeed, but two people, the homeowner and a firefighter, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both were released later that day.

