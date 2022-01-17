BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a bitter cold weekend, we now have to deal with a “Nor’easter” snowstorm on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The strong storm system will be moving through the northeast today from SW to NE. We can expect a steady, sometimes heavy, snowfall out of it during the morning hours. The morning commute will be a slow go. Winds will be strong out of the east, especially affecting the western-facing slopes of the mountains with wind gusts as high as 55 mph. The combination of wind and heavy snow is certain to create power outages throughout the day.

The steady snow will taper off to snow showers in the afternoon, but the snow will continue to steadily pile up on the mountains through the overnight hours.

The storm will move out tonight, but it will be turning cold & blustery again. Everything will freeze up solid by Tuesday morning as temperatures plummet to the single digits and low teens. Those temperatures won’t change much as we get into Tuesday afternoon, despite lots of sunshine. And the wind will make it feel even colder with wind chill values in the single digits and teens BELOW zero.

The temperatures will jump back up again on Wednesday as a fast-moving clipper system comes through with just a little more snow - about 1-3″ at most.

Then get ready for yet another Arctic blast as cold air barrels back in behind the departing clipper. It will stay very cold into the start of the weekend despite a good deal of sunshine.

Take it easy on the roads today, and get ready for that next Arctic blast. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track all of this active winter weather and keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

