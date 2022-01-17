BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday afternoon was certainly the high point of the weekend. Now the focus will be on a winter storm, which will hit us tonight through Monday night. The brunt of it will occur Monday morning.

Snow will move in quickly after midnight, and become heavy at times into Monday morning. A dry slot will move in during the afternoon, with snow quickly tapering to snow showers, and even some plain showers east of the Champlain Valley. As the evening approaches, it will turn to all snow showers again, but be mainly confined to the higher elevations. Snow showers will continue during the evening before ending late Monday night.

Total accumulation will be somewhat elevation-dependent with this storm. The Adirondacks, Green Mountains and New Hampshire can expect 8 to 14 inches of snow, with locally more at the summits. The valleys will be looking at 4 to 8 inches, except the Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom, which may receive only 3 to 6 inches. Travel will be treacherous, especially Monday morning.

Another issue will be the wind in certain spots. In the Green Mountains and Essex County, VT, the wind will be east at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 55 mph possible. This is only expected Monday morning, but will also occur with the heavy, wet snow, possibly resulting in power outages. Have flashlights, food and water handy just in case. The wind will diminish during the afternoon.

The rest of the week is looking relatively quiet. An Arctic blast will come barreling in Tuesday, and yet another one for Thursday and Friday. The weekend will start to warm up, with teens Saturday, and highs back into the 20s Sunday.

Stay tuned on air and online for the latest updates on this winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.