2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face drug and weapons charges following a bust in Burlington Friday.

It happened Friday morning. Burlington Police say authorities raided homes in the Ledgewood Circle neighborhood and on Farrell Street in South Burlington. They say they found more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, several ounces of fentanyl and cocaine, two firearms, more than $10,000, and other narcotics.

Evidence seized during busts at homes in in Burlington and South Burlington Friday. (Photo provided)

Quenton Dodson, 33, of Detroit, and Michoni Campbell, 23, of Burlington, face various charges including drug sales and prohibited possession of a firearm. Police say Dodson has a lengthy and violent criminal history in Michigan, including shooting three men during a narcotics transaction in Ypsilanti in 2012.

“This is one of the largest seizures the BPD has seen in recent memory,” Burlington Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad. said in a statement. “Countywide, we’ve seen police incidents involving methamphetamine trend upwards for some time now. We can and do promote non-criminal approaches to personal-use drug possession, and we can and should provide services and medically assisted treatment to people who suffer from substance-use disorder. But for felony-weight narcotics dealers who feed those disorders, we can and must investigate and arrest.”

Police say the bust was the culmination of several months of investigation and included help from the DEA and ATF.

