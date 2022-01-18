Advertisement

2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face drug and weapons charges following a bust in Burlington Friday.

It happened Friday morning. Burlington Police say authorities raided homes in the Ledgewood Circle neighborhood and on Farrell Street in South Burlington. They say they found more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, several ounces of fentanyl and cocaine, two firearms, more than $10,000, and other narcotics.

Evidence seized during busts at homes in in Burlington and South Burlington Friday.
Evidence seized during busts at homes in in Burlington and South Burlington Friday.(Photo provided)

Quenton Dodson, 33, of Detroit, and Michoni Campbell, 23, of Burlington, face various charges including drug sales and prohibited possession of a firearm. Police say Dodson has a lengthy and violent criminal history in Michigan, including shooting three men during a narcotics transaction in Ypsilanti in 2012.

“This is one of the largest seizures the BPD has seen in recent memory,” Burlington Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad. said in a statement. “Countywide, we’ve seen police incidents involving methamphetamine trend upwards for some time now. We can and do promote non-criminal approaches to personal-use drug possession, and we can and should provide services and medically assisted treatment to people who suffer from substance-use disorder. But for felony-weight narcotics dealers who feed those disorders, we can and must investigate and arrest.”

Police say the bust was the culmination of several months of investigation and included help from the DEA and ATF.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures
A man died in a fire in Sheldon on Sunday.
Man killed in Sheldon fire
File photo
Hardwick woman dies in hospital following 3-car crash
A Vermont National Guard Soldier is being called a hero following a Christmas morning rescue of...
Vt. National Guard soldier rescues young boy who fell through ice

Latest News

Governor Kathy Hochul-File photo
Hochul budget plan calls for investing in health care, green energy
Teen rescued in West Windsor snowmobile crash
The North Hero Volunteer Fire Department used an airboat to get some deer stuck out on the ice...
Firefighters use airboat to get trapped deer off ice
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Vermont Gov. Scott to give budget address