Advertisement

3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who was shot outside a football game, at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons into a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, killing Bility and injuring three people.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons in the direction of a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, injuring three people and killing an 8-year-old girl.

A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney, in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.

Murder charges previously filed against two Black teenagers for firing gunshots that prompted the officers to shoot, were also dropped Tuesday, according to a news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures
A man died in a fire in Sheldon on Sunday.
Man killed in Sheldon fire
File photo
Hardwick woman dies in hospital following 3-car crash
A Vermont National Guard Soldier is being called a hero following a Christmas morning rescue of...
Vt. National Guard soldier rescues young boy who fell through ice

Latest News

File photo
Wildlife Watch: Vt. Fish & Wildlife’s ‘Scat and Tracks Program’ partners with educators
Thetford's Peter Graves in Tokyo, Japan-File photo
Graves to sit out Beijing Olympic Games
Shaylynn Curtis, 28, was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth
Truist is joining a growing number of banks that have eliminated overdraft fees entirely or...
Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot system