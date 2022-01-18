Advertisement

Actor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment

FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Louie Anderson is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital, a spokesman for the actor and comedian said.

Anderson, 68, was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and “is resting comfortably,” his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz said Tuesday.

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson lives in Las Vegas.

He won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance.

He’s been a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie.” He created the cartoon series, which first aired in prime time in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role.

Anderson has appeared in series including “Scrubs” and “Touched by an Angel” and on the big screen in 1988′s “Coming to America” and in last year’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

He regularly tours as a stand-up comedian, Schwartz said.

