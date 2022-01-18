Campus police investigating burglaries at UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has seen a number of burglaries on campus recently.

Eight burglary complaints have been filed at UVM. One was during winter break; the other seven were filed between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17 as students trickled back into their residence halls after the break and noticed their spaces had been invaded.

Five complaints came from the Redstone Lofts North and three from the Living and Learning residence hall.

UVM Police Chief Tim Bilodeau says no one was present in the rooms at the time of the burglaries.

Campus police are actively investigating who committed the burglaries.

“So far, the reports have only been on these two particular buildings. We can’t say for sure that they’re connected. We certainly can’t rule out that they’re not connected, particularly a lot of the smaller items taken from rooms,” Bilodeau said.

The chief says the smaller items include thumb drives and credit cards, to name a few.

Bilodeau says due to the delayed nature of reporting thanks to winter break, campus police are sifting through weeks of security footage.

