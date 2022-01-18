Advertisement

Colchester police seek suspect in robbery

This man was seen Saturday outside a beverage store in Colchester and police say he looks very...
This man was seen Saturday outside a beverage store in Colchester and police say he looks very similar to a man accused of robbing the Champlain Farms the very next day.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect in a local convenience store robbery.

The man in a black coat was observed on surveillance camera Saturday outside a beverage store in Colchester and police say he looks very similar to a man accused of robbing the Champlain Farms on Roosevelt Hwy. the very next day. They say a man and woman approached the clerk with a blunt object and left with cash and cigarettes.

Call the police if you can help.

Police searching for these two.
Police searching for these two.(wcax)
