COVID tests delivered in cold weather not a major concern

This weekend’s cold snap created issues from burst water pipes to frozen at-home antigen tests.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials say at-home COVID test kits delivered in the cold should not have a major effect on test results.

Some Vermonters who got their free rapid tests mailed to them during the cold weather worried the tests might not work.

Many residents received test kits in the mail on Saturday as part of the state’s “Say Yes, COVID Test” program. Some said their tests were frozen.

Gov. Phil Scott’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci, says this topic came up on the National Governors Association-White House COVID-19 Response call last week.

Maulucci says officials downplayed concerns about temperatures and said they expect it will not have a major effect on the tests.

The QuickVue manufacturer FAQ says: “The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test should always be stored upon receipt according to the temperature printed on the kit box (59°F to 86°F or 15°C to 30°C). Quidel has performed studies that demonstrate the product Page 5 of 5 performs as expected under different temperature conditions (i.e., heated and frozen conditions) encountered during shipping.”

Last week, state health leaders said it’s only a concern if the tests are exposed to subzero temperatures for prolonged periods of time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

