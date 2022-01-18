Dozens of cars towed for violating Burlington’s winter parking ban

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people in Burlington woke up Tuesday morning without their cars and with a $125 ticket.

Some 154 cars were towed as a result of Burlington Public Works’ parking ban, implemented due to the heavy snow on Monday.

Folks had to move their cars out of the street and into downtown parking garages by 7 p.m. Monday. Those who did not, picked up their towed cars at Oakledge Park Tuesday.

Ellie Stryker of Burlington was one of them.

“I was out of town and my flight got delayed to come in, so I had come back. My roommate had tried to move my truck but it was dead. He wasn’t able to move it. And then it got towed here this morning,” Stryker said.

Public Works says in recent years, as many as 200 cars have been towed in a night as a result of the parking ban. They say Monday night’s 154 vehicles towed is consistent with the numbers they’ve seen the past few years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.