Advertisement

Dozens of cars towed for violating Burlington’s winter parking ban

Dozens of cars were ticketed and towed Monday night for violating Burlington's parking ban.
Dozens of cars were ticketed and towed Monday night for violating Burlington's parking ban.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people in Burlington woke up Tuesday morning without their cars and with a $125 ticket.

Some 154 cars were towed as a result of Burlington Public Works’ parking ban, implemented due to the heavy snow on Monday.

Folks had to move their cars out of the street and into downtown parking garages by 7 p.m. Monday. Those who did not, picked up their towed cars at Oakledge Park Tuesday.

Ellie Stryker of Burlington was one of them.

“I was out of town and my flight got delayed to come in, so I had come back. My roommate had tried to move my truck but it was dead. He wasn’t able to move it. And then it got towed here this morning,” Stryker said.

Public Works says in recent years, as many as 200 cars have been towed in a night as a result of the parking ban. They say Monday night’s 154 vehicles towed is consistent with the numbers they’ve seen the past few years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures
A man died in a fire in Sheldon on Sunday.
Man killed in Sheldon fire
File photo
Hardwick woman dies in hospital following 3-car crash
A Vermont National Guard Soldier is being called a hero following a Christmas morning rescue of...
Vt. National Guard soldier rescues young boy who fell through ice

Latest News

Vermont lawmakers and nurses are pleading with the governor to enact another state of emergency...
Vt. municipalities to consider mask mandate extensions
Experts say healthy eating habits can improve our overall mental health.
How eating certain foods can improve your brain function
mm
How eating certain foods can improve your brain function
mm
Underhill's pie shop opens with new owner in new location
File photo
Vt. student COVID guidance expected to ease workload for schools