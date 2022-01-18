Firefighters use airboat to get trapped deer off ice

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The North Hero Volunteer Fire Department says four deer that got caught out on the ice were brought to shore Monday.

The fire department posted photos to its Facebook page, saying the deer had been trapped since Sunday afternoon.

Monday, they used an airboat to get the animals to shore.

Sadly, one deer died overnight and two others had to be euthanized.

The fire department says the animals will be processed and their meat will be donated to area food shelves to help feed those in need.

