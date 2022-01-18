Advertisement

Firefighters use airboat to get trapped deer off ice

The North Hero Volunteer Fire Department used an airboat to get some deer stuck out on the ice...
The North Hero Volunteer Fire Department used an airboat to get some deer stuck out on the ice to shore.(Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The North Hero Volunteer Fire Department says four deer that got caught out on the ice were brought to shore Monday.

The fire department posted photos to its Facebook page, saying the deer had been trapped since Sunday afternoon.

Monday, they used an airboat to get the animals to shore.

Sadly, one deer died overnight and two others had to be euthanized.

The fire department says the animals will be processed and their meat will be donated to area food shelves to help feed those in need.

