Gas prices up in Vermont, down in Maine and New Hampshire
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices are again a mixed bag in northern New England.
GasBuddy says the average price in Maine fell a little more than a penny over the last week to $3.38 per gallon. The service said Monday that prices in the state remain about 3 cents lower than a month ago.
The price in Vermont rose a little less than a cent to $3.35.
The price in New Hampshire fell 2.1 cents to $3.24.
