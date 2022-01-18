Advertisement

Gas prices up in Vermont, down in Maine and New Hampshire

Gas prices are again a mixed bag in northern New England. - File photo
Gas prices are again a mixed bag in northern New England. - File photo(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices are again a mixed bag in northern New England.

GasBuddy says the average price in Maine fell a little more than a penny over the last week to $3.38 per gallon. The service said Monday that prices in the state remain about 3 cents lower than a month ago.

The price in Vermont rose a little less than a cent to $3.35.

The price in New Hampshire fell 2.1 cents to $3.24.

