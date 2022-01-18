Advertisement

Graves to sit out Beijing Olympic Games

Thetford's Peter Graves in Tokyo, Japan-File photo
Thetford's Peter Graves in Tokyo, Japan-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - An Olympic broadcaster from the Upper Valley is skipping the Beijing Games.

Thetford’s Peter Graves has worked more than a dozen Olympics, most recently the summer games in Tokyo where he was a PA announcer for road cycling.

Graves says he was asked to work next month’s games, too, but decided against it because of an upcoming hip replacement surgery.

The last Winter Games Graves missed was 2006 in Torino, Italy.

