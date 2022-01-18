Hochul budget plan calls for investing in health care, green energy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her budget address Tuesday morning.

Her $216 billion plan includes pandemic relief, child care, tax cuts and property tax rebates.

Nearly $33 billion would be set aside for infrastructure, with $1 billion secured to take care of potholes in the state.

The governor also wants to put a lot of money into the health care system and green energy to help combat climate change.

