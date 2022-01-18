Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures
A man died in a fire in Sheldon on Sunday.
Man killed in Sheldon fire
File photo
Hardwick woman dies in hospital following 3-car crash
A Vermont National Guard Soldier is being called a hero following a Christmas morning rescue of...
Vt. National Guard soldier rescues young boy who fell through ice

Latest News

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Governor Kathy Hochul-File photo
Hochul budget plan calls for investing in health care, green energy