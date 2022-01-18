Advertisement

How eating certain foods can improve your brain function

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve heard of comfort food-- often high-calorie meals that people sometimes eat when they’re feeling down.

But healthy eating habits can improve our overall mental health.

Experts say it does not replace your medication, but eating healthful foods can be used to improve your brain function.

Vermont nutrition expert Deborah Kennedy says the goal is to turn healthy eating into something less restrictive and more empowering.

“Right now, it’s really in the hands of clinicians and my goal is to put it in the hands of everybody. Anyone who knows how to cook can learn how to create healthful, crave-able meals that, oh, by the way, are making you better,” Kennedy said.

She says some brainpower-boosting foods you can add to your diet are blueberries and Tumeric with black pepper added. Also almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds and whole grains for zinc.

If you want to learn more, Kennedy is teaching a course starting on Feb. 7 called “Psychiatry, Food, & Mood.” It goes through April and costs $200, but there are discounts for mental health practitioners and VTCPI members. Click here for more information and to sign up.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Deborah Kennedy.

