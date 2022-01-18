Region enjoys first major snow dump

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Towns and cities across the region are still digging out from Monday’s nor’easter, the first substantial winter storm of the year. That includes Stowe, which received upwards of 17 inches, one of the highest accumulations in the region.

“It was the best, and it was gorgeous and in my old country of Norway we would say it was a ‘trolley day,’” said Trina Bech of Burlington, who was out celebrating with friends with some cross country skiing at the Trapp Family Lodge.

“Conditions are amazing -- the woods -- I’ve never been across the road before. Just the blue sky, the sun coming through -- it’s just gorgeous,” said Laurie Wight of Westford.

“There’s just no better way to get outside in the wintertime. With conditions like this, anyone can get out. There’s just no better form of exercise,” said Barbara Cory of Shelburne.

The cross country skiing center was the first of its kind in the U.S. and has been operating since 1968. The season got off to a slow start with little snow, so this storm was just what they needed. “We are excited about the new snowstorm. We are open and have been open for a while but we haven’t been at the level of skiing that we aspire to, so it’s great when you get a huge storm like that. When other people are struggling to get out of their driveways, we’re loving it, and knowing we are providing the type of skiing that we want to,” said the lodge’s Sam von Trapp.

They even were able to get their new groomer out for a spin getting trails cleared for skiers. “Makes for a lot of work but it’s rewarding. We’re out there in it all day and just doing our thing, doing what we love to do,” said the lodge’s Mike Poisson.

Down in town, Stowe’s sidewalks and roads were all cleared Tuesday. Stowe Department of Public Works director Harry Shepard says the snow was intense at times but they were able to get all the MLK weekend visitors out of town safely. “Not only is it our first test this year but we’ve got some new personnel in the department and it was a nice run for them to see how we all operated, and I’m pleased to say we did great,” he said.

Others were just out enjoying the day. “It’s fantastic. We haven’t seen a lot of snow south of Boston. It’s amazing, it’s beautiful, it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s really picturesque and we’re loving it,” said Marion Donovan from Massachusetts.

“We spend a lot of time inside with the cold weather and the accumulation, so we are really excited to be spending time outside on the clear sidewalks taking a walk,” said Alex Davis of Stowe.

